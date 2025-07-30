Ground Control

Ground Control

The Illusion of Democracy
Smoke, Mirrors — and the Ballot Box
  
Darren Kelly
Planned Decline
Australia: A Nation Under Remote Control
  
Darren Kelly
Part I: The Seduction of Virtue
Net Zero is an Attack on Working Australians
  
Darren Kelly
Taxing the Unreal
It's not reform — it's robbery
  
Darren Kelly
The Awakening Is Real
Truth has a pulse again and it’s just the beginning..
  
Darren Kelly
June 2025

Beyond Carbon
The Hijacking of Environmentalism
  
Darren Kelly
Leading with Two Left Feet
Why Australia’s idea of progress keeps leading us backwards
  
Darren Kelly
Blurred Lines
It starts with language — it ends with silence
  
Darren Kelly
Death by Degree
How we killed off the trades — and conveniently called it progress.
  
Darren Kelly
Signal Restored
A welcome message from Ground Control
  
Darren Kelly
