Ground Control
The Illusion of Democracy
Smoke, Mirrors — and the Ballot Box
Jul 30
Darren Kelly
The Illusion of Democracy
Planned Decline
Australia: A Nation Under Remote Control
Jul 18
Darren Kelly
Planned Decline
Part I: The Seduction of Virtue
Net Zero is an Attack on Working Australians
Jul 6
Darren Kelly
Part I: The Seduction of Virtue
Taxing the Unreal
It's not reform — it's robbery
Jul 5
Darren Kelly
Taxing the Unreal
The Awakening Is Real
Truth has a pulse again and it’s just the beginning..
Jul 1
Darren Kelly
The Awakening Is Real
June 2025
Beyond Carbon
The Hijacking of Environmentalism
Jun 28
Darren Kelly
Beyond Carbon
Leading with Two Left Feet
Why Australia’s idea of progress keeps leading us backwards
Jun 28
Darren Kelly
Leading with Two Left Feet
Blurred Lines
It starts with language — it ends with silence
Jun 27
Darren Kelly
Blurred Lines
Death by Degree
How we killed off the trades — and conveniently called it progress.
Jun 23
Darren Kelly
Death by Degree
Signal Restored
A welcome message from Ground Control
Jun 23
Darren Kelly
Signal Restored
