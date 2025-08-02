Ground Control

Ground Control

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kuno van der Post's avatar
Kuno van der Post
2h

The trajectory was obvious with the roll-out of NBN - all data flows through a government-controlled channel. Still, using a VPN is not subversive - it is a necessity to preserve my clients' confidentiality, and that's a duty.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Darren Kelly
Julie Pettiford's avatar
Julie Pettiford
13h

Another book that would be worth reading is ÉTIENNE De La BOETIE 2 called to see the cage is to leave it. He’s also written a number of other books. If you think about what’s going through n in our government NDA’s commercial in confidence , decisions made behind closed doors and presented as deals done, no public or parliamentary discussion it’s time obscene. Another point, if you have a myGov account they now want facial recognition or thumbprint to access your own data. And I remember Morrison saying our collective data will be loaded into the cloud. I’m old enough to have voted in the 1974 referendum, I remember two of the four questions. One was to have an Australia card the other was did we want LGA’ s represented at federal level. All for referendum questions were voted down , we now have LGA’s represented at federal level and we’re already well on the way to national biometric identification, tracking and tracking and tracing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Darren Kelly
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture