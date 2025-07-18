Remote control: who’s really calling the shots?

The Globalist Blueprint:

Ask most Australians when we gave up our sovereignty and you'd likely get a blank stare. The truth is, the process began quietly in 1975 with adoption of the Lima Declaration — a UN-led agreement committing developed nations like Australia to transfer manufacturing capacity to the developing world.

It was framed as a noble gesture — to help lift poorer nations through industrial growth.

But for Australia, the result was deliberate dismantling of our industrial base. Factories closed, trades declined, and we shifted from a country that built things to one that imported them — from self-reliance to strategically exposed.

And the jobs and prosperity didn’t come back — at least, not the kind that built families or communities.

Enter a dark era for National industry — from powerhouse to ruin

How It Happened:

This wasn’t an accident. It was policy. Gough Whitlam’s government signed on enthusiastically, embedding foreign priorities into domestic law without public debate. Successive governments, on both sides, followed suit — where each was complicit in the erosion of our national strength. Compromised leadership became the norm, with too few willing to challenge the globalist consensus.

And let’s not forget — manufactured consensus is how power hides in the shadows of politeness. And questioning it? Apparently that makes you the problem.

From Clever Country to Hollow Core:

The damage didn’t happen overnight. But the direction was locked in. Under the banners of fairness and sustainability, we hollowed out our productive base and turned away from the things that once made us strong.

We were told to become a “clever country” and started churning out degrees — the catch being they came with a side of ideological indoctrination.

What we’ve ended up with is a fragile economy, one overexposed to global shocks and unable to meet basic needs.

The results are all around us:

Soaring cost of living. A housing market in crisis. Good jobs replaced with gig work and slogans. A growing shortage of skilled trades — and no plan to fix it.

A country so clever that we’ve somehow ended up with nowhere for our kids to live — and not enough plumbers, sparkies or builders to fix it.

We imported the problem. We exported the solution.

Still — through it all, no one in power dares to ask the obvious: How did we get here?

Where is the true origin of power?

The True Origin of Power:

The deindustrialisation of Australia wasn’t driven solely by market forces, as we’re often told and led to believe. It wasn’t drift — it was direction. A deliberate shift, driven by unelected international bodies and signed off by compliant “leaders” too timid or too captured to resist.

And the same forces haven’t gone away. Today, the UN are still pushing their various agendas onto Australia — The Voice, identity politics, climate alarmism, Agenda 2030 — each one cloaked in virtue, but leading us further from sovereignty.

The World Health Organization (WHO) and others are pushing pandemic treaties and regulatory amendments such as the International Health Regulations (IHR) that would hand even more power to those we didn’t elect — and can’t remove.

What’s at Stake:

This isn’t about nostalgia and pining for the Good Old Days.

It’s about survival.

A sovereign nation must be able to stand on its own feet — economically, legislatively, and strategically. We’ve given up too much ground already.

To reverse our decline, we must first name its cause and those behind it — and the courage to do that is the first act of resistance.

We ignore the ongoing threats to the sovereignty of our country at our peril.

Who Will Stand?

We need the emergence of real leaders — those grounded in principle and unafraid to defend this country’s future. Do you feel the call?

