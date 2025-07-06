A Manufactured Crisis

Australia is on the path to self-inflicted harm — one marketed as environmental salvation and cloaked in virtue. Net Zero has become the new secular religion: preached in schools, parroted in parliament, and reinforced by media. The catch?

It's working Australians who are paying the price.

Through years of outsourced parenting and agenda-driven classrooms we have infused generations with climate catastrophism and filled their heads with fear-driven narratives of a dying planet and moral failure. No wonder they’re crying out for urgent action. That was always the plan.

But when fear drives policy, scrutiny dies. Enter Net Zero: a pre-packaged solution cloaked in a moral shield — immune to question and framed as the only righteous path. Like a Marvel hero of fantastical proportions, it’s been cast as the planet’s last hope. The problem? It’s pure fantasy — a blockbuster illusion with no real-world backbone.

The Costs

The Big Lie: “Cheap Renewables”

We’re constantly told — Renewables provide the cheapest power — but that’s a lie.

The illusion of affordability exists only because of massive, multilayered taxpayer subsidies. These costs aren’t itemised at the checkout — they’re buried in bureaucracy, masked in energy bills, and deferred onto future generations through ballooning national debt. Australians are footing the bill for Net Zero not once, but over and over:

– Through direct government grants and subsidies to developers

– Through higher energy bills, inflated by “green schemes” and hidden charges

– Through taxpayer-funded transmission projects to service remote wind and solar zones

– Through rising debt that will ultimately fall on the next generation

– Through the economic loss of gutted industries that once powered this nation

“Cheap” doesn’t mean affordable. It means someone else pays — until they don’t.

The beneficiaries?

Mostly foreign-owned energy firms. This isn’t energy reform — it’s a national wealth transfer disguised in green branding.

In 2024 alone, Australians paid $659 million in hidden charges to solar installations — under the Large-scale Renewable Energy Target. 72% of those projects are foreign-owned, meaning we’re subsidising offshore profit under the illusion of environmental virtue.

It doesn’t end there. Transmission costs — needed to ferry intermittent power from remote solar and wind farms — are projected to blow out by 55%, adding even more to household bills. They’re not savings — they’re wealth transfers. From working Australians to foreign multinationals, wrapped in green branding and sold to us as progress.

The Impacts

Wind and solar have been glorified as inherently virtuous. But once you account for the land consumed, displaced farming, sprawling transmission corridors, and overbuild to compensate for intermittency, the green halo fades.

What we end up with is a massive industrial footprint that devastates the very planet we’re apparently trying to save.

A corridor of devastation

Even the term renewables is misleading. The sun may rise each day and the wind may blow, but the infrastructure to harvest it — solar panels, wind turbines, inverters, batteries — are anything but renewable. These systems come with heavy environmental and economic costs, require replacement within decades, and demand vast amounts of land, mining, and global shipping. This isn’t sustainability. It’s deferred destruction — repackaged as virtue.

Productive land sacrificed for a promise that can’t deliver after sunset.

Australia’s Net Zero policy isn’t reducing emissions — it’s outsourcing them.

We ship coal to China, where it powers factories making the very solar panels and wind turbines we import. We burn the coal offshore, then buy back the illusion of virtue at twice the cost. It’s not progress. It’s self-sabotage.

The Orchestrated Illusion

What keeps Net Zero alive isn’t success — it’s orchestration. A symphony of government agencies, media outlets, academics, and corporate PR firms all playing from the same score. The result isn’t truth — it’s manufactured harmony.

No major party questions it or offers any alternative.

The media doesn’t investigate. Debate is absent. Dissent is discredited. This isn’t science — it’s theatre. And we’re all paying for tickets to a show that never delivers.

Behind the slogans lies coercion. Renewables are pushed with Mafia-style tactics — subsidies for compliance, penalties for resistance, and relentless pressure on regional communities to surrender land, lifestyle, and livelihood. Transmission lines now cut across once-productive farmland, often against the will of those who live there.

Cloaked in moral shield, this agenda silences criticism and brands dissenters as anti-science.

Capital city-based urbanites, detached from the realities of food and energy production, now vote against the very people who sustain them. The connection to land has been lost — eroded by geography and ideology.

We’re told the land isn’t really ours anyway. So we moralise from a distance, blind to the damage, convinced we’re saving the planet as we sabotage both it and the dwindling minority still living in stewardship of it.

The Religion

The Net Zero push has filled a spiritual vacuum. As traditional faith declines, many haven’t stopped believing — they’ve simply found a new religion. The climate cause offers saints and sinners, rituals and commandments, and promises of salvation. It offers meaning without God. And like all substitute religions, it tolerates no heresy — only unquestioned obedience.

Australians haven’t become secular — they’ve become converted.

Net Zero isn’t a policy. It’s a belief system. One hostile to dissent and funded by those who can least afford it.

Unless we find the courage to question it — morally, economically, and spiritually — we’ll continue down this path of intentional decline — congratulating ourselves all the way to the poorhouse.

Meanwhile, other nations are abandoning Green New Deal fantasies and powering their economies with cheap baseload energy — often using coal and gas supplied by Australia. The irony writes itself.

But it’s more than ironic — it’s hypocritical. We export the very resources we deny to ourselves. We sell coal and gas abroad while forcing Australians to endure higher prices, unstable supply, and fantasy-driven policy at home. It’s not environmental leadership. It’s national self-sabotage.

Stay on frequency for Part II: The Carbon Illusion, where we’ll explore Australia’s tiny contribution to global CO₂ emissions, and dig into the questionable science behind carbon dioxide and man-induced climate change.

