Ground Control

Ground Control

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
grahamlyons's avatar
grahamlyons
2d

Net zero carbon is world-parasite code for depopulation.

Ian Plimer demolishes the BS from the dangerous clowns forcing this agenda...in under five minutes.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Darren Kelly's avatar
Darren Kelly
13h

This video is a must watch. When 2013 satire becomes 2025 reality.

https://x.com/drelidavid/status/1950808761586602387

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Darren Kelly
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture