Update: Corrections now included. Thanks to Steven Spiers for helping clarify

the differences between the Red Ensign and the Red Standard flags,

and how each was used historically and today.

The Australia Red Flags have been dragged into negative press around the recent March for Australia. Yet the variants of these flags long predate hashtags and media spin.

The story is older, prouder — and woven into our national fabric.

The Australian Red Ensign — officially recognised under the Flags Act 1953, still used today on Australian merchant and civil vessels.

The Australian Red Standard (Federal Land Flag) — a historical civic flag, widely flown on land through both World Wars, but no longer officially recognised.

A Flag of Federation and War

When Australia federated in 1901, two flags were chosen:

Blue Ensign — for government and naval use.

Red Ensign — for civil naval use on merchant ships.

But there was another flag widely flown on land: the Red Standard, also known as the Federal Land Flag.

This was the land-based counterpart — raised at schools, town halls, and community gatherings. It became the flag many Australians identified with through both World Wars.

While the Red Ensign sailed with our merchant navy, the Red Standard flew at home and was often seen alongside our soldiers in camps, parades, and memorials.

For Australians of that era, these red flags weren’t fringe or divisive. They were familiar markers of unity and sacrifice.

It wasn’t until 1953–54 that the Blue Ensign was formally elevated as the national flag for general use. By then, the Red Standard had already left a deep footprint in our nation’s history.

Still Recognised, Still Ours

The Red Ensign remains an official Australian flag under the Flags Act 1953 — its proper use today being on Australian registered merchant and civil vessels. (link)

That said, every Australian has the right to fly it on land as well. You’ll still see it at sea, in ports, and at commemorations. Veterans honour it, merchant seafarers use it, and ordinary Australians raise it with pride.

The Red Standard (Federal Land Flag), by contrast, no longer has official standing. It survives as a historical flag — one that flew across schools, town halls, and community groups, and was present through both World Wars.

Neither are fringe. One is law, the other a vital piece of our nations history.

A Narrative Hijack

In recent years, the Red Flags have reappeared at rallies and marches. Cue the predictable headlines: “fringe,” “far-right,” “extremist.”

But here’s the truth:

A flag’s meaning cannot be rewritten by journalists

— No matter how the media spins it.

The Red flags — are not partisan flags.

When they redefine a flag, they’re not just attacking cloth — they’re attempting to rewrite who we are.

To smear it is to smear our own national identity and the memory of Australians who lived and died under it.

Why It Matters

Our national symbols belong to all Australians, not to media spin doctors.

The Red Standard is not a relic of division — it is a living reminder of our beginnings, our service, and our sacrifice. A reminder of a time when our nation was valued as more than the sum of its parts.

When Australians fly red flags today, they’re not signalling extremism.

They’re honouring our history — and their patriotism.

And here’s the warning: those who forget their history are destined to repeat it.

If we allow our symbols to be stolen or smeared, we allow our story to be rewritten — and with it, our future to be reshaped.

This isn’t about nostalgia.

It’s about truth.

A nation that forgets its symbols forgets itself.

If we allow them to redefine a flag, we open the door to them redefining anything. That’s how control works.

Faith, family, and nationhood don’t survive when truth is up for grabs.

The Red Ensign and Red Standard are not fringe.

They represent current and historic Australia.

Symbols matter — they remind us who we are: faith, family, nation, and conscience.

Push Back With Pride

If you want to push back against the smear, don’t argue — fly it. Talk about it.

Remind people that the Red flags are as Australian as the Blue.

The more it’s seen, the harder it is to rewrite.

And when you hear it dismissed as “fringe,” correct it and use it an opportunity to share some of our nation’s history.

Truth is always the antidote to spin.

Fly it. Defend it. Pass it on.

My Personal Connection

I fly the Federal Land Flag on my property out of pride in our heritage, nothing more and nothing less.

To me, it symbolises a time when the balance between government and the people felt healthier.

When Australia was sovereign and looked after its own.

A time when ordinary families could afford a home.

It’s a time and spirit we need back.

A forgotten piece of symbolism: Britannia, Columbia, and Australia — depicted side by side. Note the shield Australia holds proudly: the Red Standard (Federal Land Flag), once a familiar emblem across schools, communities, and the home front during both World Wars. Image courtesy of Steven Spiers.

Barkly Street, Footscray — when the Red Ensign flew proudly over everyday Australian life. Image courtesy of Steven Spiers.

