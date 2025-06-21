https://www.groundcontrol.news/

Ground Control is for those who still value reason, responsibility — and hold the courage to question. It’s for those who understand the need to stay grounded in the principles our country was built on.

In a world drifted so far off course, mission parameters have to change. Ground Control is moving on from Major Tom — and broadening its audience.

This is a space for clarity over conformity — and truth over trend.

After years spent writing letters to editors and watching legacy media platforms filter out the conversations that actually matter, I’ve brought my commentary online.

The Ground Control signal starts with Local Frequencies — Adelaide, the Hills, the councils, media spin and the conversations that shape and impact our community.

From there, the lens widens to Ground Control — a broader commentary platform that questions dominant narratives, and follows the bigger picture.

With a tone somewhere between a citizen journalist and a political mechanic, Ground Control offers coverage of national issues — policy shifts, political trends, and unpacks the stories behind the slogans.

Local Frequencies

Local political commentary with purpose Weekly takes on articles from the Mount Barker Courier Ad hoc commentary on other local publications Always drawing a clear line to the larger forces behind them

Contributions from like-minded locals are welcome - please reach out

Ground Control

Challenges to dominant narratives

National sovereignty, cultural integrity, and energy realism

Language decodes from the modern political battlefield

Thought-provoking, narrative-challenging content that cuts through

Exploration of the creeping bureaucracy, ideology, and globalist overreach

Each section is independent — by default you’re subscribed to both, but you can opt in to just one depending on what matters most to you.

All posts are written with sharing in mind — they’re targeted for the questioning types in your social network. An unapologetically Australian voice grounded in sovereignty, reason, and common sense.

Whether it’s a fresh take or a straight-up ramble on the latest political absurdities — you’ll find it here. Groupthink-free. No apologies.

Is this News or Opinion?

I’d call it newsworthy opinion. I’m not here to tell readers what to think — but to promote thought-provoking dialogue that explores the other side and helps restore perspective. Something legacy media stopped doing long ago.

This is a publication for people who still think freely — or want to relearn how.

Can you hear me?

Who I Am

I’m Darren Kelly — proud Australian, pro-freedom, grounded in faith, guided by reason, and a firm believer in merit.

I like to think of myself as a voice from the edge of reason — one anchored in faith.

Q: Are you a member of a political party?

Yes — I’m a current member of One Nation. I share many of their views around protecting community voice, defending family values, and calling out government overreach.

That said, I speak for myself — not a party line. I stand for genuine democracy — the will of the people — not just the appearance of it.

Subscribe, share, or steal a line.

And if you're already nodding — welcome aboard. You're not alone.