User's avatar
Mark Neugebauer's avatar
Mark Neugebauer
3d

Good read, Darren.

The system has many failings, and many voters now feel disenfranchised by Australia's political process with many voting for alternatives to the major legacy parties. However our preferential voting system leaves much to be desired with many Australians still not fully aware of how it actually works, with many preferences floating down to parties they may never have wanted their votes to go, hence the Labor result.

There is still a lot of apathy in the Australian voting public, so many just turn up and vote how their parents voted, how they have always voted, or just a stab in the dark on the way into the polling booth.

Bringing civics back would be a novel idea if the education system wasn't so influenced with Marxist ideology, and lets not forget the legacy media who are an extended arm of the state, as opposed to an unbiased 4th estate to hold elected representatives to account regardless of the ideological stance of the party.

I have turned my own frustration into action and have become involved with Australians for Better Government for that reason. I figure, I may as well be involved in seeking change for a broken system and institutions than continue to complain about it. - https://www.australiansforbetter.com/mission

In regards to the VOICE, I believe the ongoing attempt to have first nations voice and enter treaty has a much deeper and sinister agenda by those who seek to implement a New World order/One World Government. I spent a bit of time pushing back during the voice and produced some content which explains my concerns.

UNDRIP - https://x.com/MarkNeugebaue13/status/1709889229864800636

Communist influences - https://x.com/MarkNeugebaue13/status/1703338593421500444

Keep up the great work, Darren.

