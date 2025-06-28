📬 This post revisits a letter printed in the Courier last month — one whose relevance to the current political moment has only sharpened.



With the South Australian Liberals now walking away from Net Zero, and the Nationals in NSW (and possibly QLD) doing the same, it’s clear the political sands are shifting — and not all of it is spin. The climate consensus isn’t as solid as the media would have you believe — and more Australians are beginning to ask the right questions. Thanks for reading — and feel free to pass it on.

When most people hear the phrase “protecting the environment,” their minds go straight to carbon dioxide. That’s no accident — it’s the narrative pushed relentlessly by governments, NGOs, and international bodies every time they want to justify a new tax, impose restrictions, or expand bureaucratic control.

This may sound cynical, but it’s a fair question:

Who really benefits from all the climate hysteria?

Because it’s clearly not ordinary people.

Let’s be clear: CO₂ is not poison. It’s plant food — essential to all life on Earth. Yet despite this it’s been weaponised as a political tool, turned into a scapegoat for every environmental ill, while far more tangible threats are ignored.

What about the chemicals in our food?

The microplastics in our water?

The slow collapse of our topsoil and natural ecosystems?

These are not abstract dangers. They’re real, measurable, and immediate. And they’re all too often swept aside in favour of chasing invisible emissions targets.

Targets that conveniently shift attention away from industrial malpractice and corporate pollution — the kind that can’t be “solved” with solar panels or waved away with the magic wand of “carbon offsets”.

Life doesn’t spring from policy — it grows from the ground up. That soil, that spark is ours to defend

True environmental stewardship means protecting the systems that sustain life — air, water, soil, and food. Instead, we’re served a vision of “sustainability” that sterilises farmland with glyphosate, fills the oceans with plastic, and floods supermarket shelves with ultra-processed junk disguised as food — all while lecturing us about our carbon footprint.

We’re told to fear cow burps more than chemical run-off.

To worry about gas heaters while synthetic toxins accumulate in our bloodstreams.

To feel guilty about driving to work — but not about the endocrine disruptors in our tap water. Meanwhile, the same voices demonise regenerative cattle farming — one of the last truly sustainable relationships between land, food, and people.

Meanwhile, they pave over farmland with solar panels, litter hillsides with wind turbines, and push lab-grown meat grown in steel vats as the ethical alternative.

Their version of “sustainability” punishes nature and burdens people — as it enriches the industries built to exploit it. See how that works?

Isn’t it time we changed course?

If we want a planet that’s genuinely healthy — not just one that can be theoretically labelled as “net zero” — whatever that really means — we need to shift the focus away from carbon credits and back toward life itself. That means food systems that nourish. Water that’s clean. Soil that’s alive. Local ecosystems that are cared for, not sacrificed to ideological purity.

It’s time to reject the reduction of environmentalism to a climate scorecard and reclaim it as a grounded, commonsense defence of what really matters.

Because real sustainability isn’t measured in tonnes of CO₂.

It’s measured in clean water, living soil, cost-effective energy, and the health of future generations.

Food. Water. Soil. Energy. These are not luxuries — they’re the basis of life.

These foundations of human flourishing deserve more than a political slogan.

Signal Boost

Tired of being beaten around the head with non-sensical climate hysteria? Share this post — or better yet, start your own conversation.

Share

Seen in Print

The Mount Barker Courier published a condense version of this letter on 14th May 2025. Here's how it ran in the paper:

Disclaimer:

All views expressed are the personal views of Darren Kelly. They are independent of any official role or organisation and reflect an ongoing commitment to open discussion and democratic integrity.