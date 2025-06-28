📬 This post revisits a letter printed last month — one still timely, relevant and worth sharing broadly. Thanks for reading — and feel free to pass it on.

In the wake of yet another election, it’s worth reflecting on the language dominating Australian politics — terms like “modern Australia” and “progressive values” are thrown around as if their meaning is self-evident and their direction immune to scrutiny.

We all want progress — right? But what does this actually mean and more importantly, who gets to define it?

The sad reality is the word progress has been hijacked to mean whatever aligns with global trends, identity politics, or UN talking points.

Today, policies that erode national identity, undermine the family, and replace common sense with ideology are branded as “forward-thinking” — even when they fail everyday Australians.

What happened to real progress — well-managed immigration policies, affordable homes, reliable & affordable energy, quality education, and infrastructure that keeps pace with a growing nation?

All left turns — and no direction

Recent elections have made one thing clear: no major party stands firmly for the conservative values that built this nation.

The Liberal Party, once a defender of family, faith, and freedom, has drifted so far left it is now barely distinguishable from Labor. A true opposition would champion economic responsibility, traditional institutions, and national sovereignty — not try to outdo the Left on climate slogans or social engineering.

Perhaps most of all, we need leaders who lead. Not those who simply follow polls or social media trends, but men and women of conviction — those willing to offer the medicine Australia truly needs, not just what is palatable.

Leaders who chase approval are not leaders at all. They’re followers with a title.

Australia deserves better — far better.

