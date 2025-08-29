How to Make Your Vote Count
A practical guide for conservative voters
If you’re here, you’re probably looking for candidates who reflect conservative values — fiscal responsibility, focus on core services, and genuine community consultation.
The recommendations that follow reflect my direct engagement with many of the candidates. Use this as a guide to ensure your vote supports conservative values.
Recommendations are limited to council elections
within the Adelaide Hills and Mount Barker Councils only.
Adelaide Hills Council - Ranges Ward
Councillors required: 1
Sample Ballot Paper (for illustration only)
[ ] Woolcock, Lisa Claire
[ ] McDonnell, Georgia
[ ] Tranter, Jenn
[ 1 ] Cuthbertson, Mark
[ 2 ] Sadler, James Grant
[ ] De’Ath, James
✔ Number only your top 2 conservative candidates — leave the rest blank
Why?
This is a single-seat election so we apply votes to conservative candidates only.
This approach ensures your vote supports conservative representation, without accidentally boosting candidates who don’t share those values.
If your #1 candidate is excluded during counting, your #2 vote continues to carry weight.
The #2 vote does not affect your primary vote while #1 remains in the count.
Adelaide Hills Council - Valleys Ward
Councillors required: 2
Sample Ballot Paper (for illustration only)
[ 3 ] ROBERTS, Scott
[ 1 ] GLADIGAU, Richard
[ 4 ] PENNO, Mell
[ ] TRESCOWTHICK, Alex
[ ] STEINBECK, Matthew
[ 2 ] BRAY, Martin
✔ Number only your top 4 conservative candidates — leave the rest blank
Why?
This approach ensures your vote supports conservative representation, without accidentally boosting candidates who don’t share those values.
Numbering 1–4 keeps conservative candidates together. Your vote is never wasted as candidates are eliminated it continues to help elect other conservative candidates.
Votes #3 and #4 and be interchanged without impact.
Mount Barker District Council – South Ward
Councillors required: 1
In South Ward, I recommend giving your #1 vote to Darren Kelly.
Head here for a reminder of Why I’m running for Councillor.
Sample Ballot Paper (for illustration only)
[ ] ATKINSON, Diane
[ ] FORDHAM, Anne Elizabeth
[ 1 ] KELLY, Darren
✔ Number only your top 1 conservative candidate — leave the rest blank
Why?
No surprises here — I’m recommending myself in South Ward.
This is a single-seat election so we apply votes to conservative candidates only.
This approach ensures your vote supports conservative representation, without accidentally boosting candidates who don’t share those values.
Subscribe — because common sense needs reinforcements.