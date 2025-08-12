I’ve made a decision to stand for Councillor in the South Ward of Mount Barker District Council in the upcoming Council supplementary elections.

This isn’t a career move or a political stepping stone. The honest truth is, I never pictured myself doing this. But like many, I think there’s room for improvement — especially on the things that actually matter to the community.

Rates are up, roads are crumbling, and the region faces serious traffic and parking issues — especially Hahndorf. The basics keep getting sidelined for the next shiny distraction.

So rather than keep pointing out the issues from the sidelines, I figured it was time to step in and try to make a difference.

If elected, I’ll bring the same approach I take to everything else — practical thinking, straight answers, and a strong voice for the townships. Hahndorf has been my home for over 20 years. I’ve raised a family here, run a local business, and spoken up more than a few times when things haven’t made sense.

My platform:

Getting back to basics: roads, rubbish, core services.

Challenging unnecessary spending to keep rates down.

Addressing traffic and parking issues in Hahndorf and Mount Barker.

Advocating for infrastructure improvements in the entire district of Mount Barker

Plain speaking, practical thinking, real engagement, and strong local advocacy.

Restoring transparency and common sense in decision-making.

Preserving the unique character of our townships particularly Hahndorf's heritage.

I’m here to listen, serve and represent the rate payers, residents and businesses of South Ward.

It’s time to return to fundamentals. That’s what I stand for — and that’s the kind of Councillor I intend to be.

If you want genuine local representation, I’d appreciate your support.

If you live in South Ward — or know someone who does

— ask that they Vote 1 Darren Kelly.

Local representation that makes sense.

Darren Kelly

E: darren.kelly@angard.au

M: 0466 477 351