Ground Control is where we counter the spin, tune the dials, and re-establish contact with reason and objective truth.

If you’ve ever felt like the world has lost its bearings — like facts are optional, groupthink is compulsory, and the loudest voices are often the least grounded — you’re in the right place.

This publication was born out of frustration — and a growing sense that writing letters to editors was no longer enough. After years of pushing back against curated narratives and watching the national conversation degrade into slogans and censorship, it became clear the fight needed a new frequency — something to recalibrate, restore, and resist.

Ground Control is that corrective.

What has become clear is we’re living under top-down governance disguised as democracy — where public input is reduced as a hollow gesture, not a source of power.

The Ground Control signal starts local — the hills, the councils, the conversations that shape our community — and draws a clear line to the national forces behind them.

Here you'll find:

Political commentary with purpose - including weekly takes on articles from the Mount Barker Courier

Letters to the editor they printed — and those they wouldn’t

Cultural and political briefings minus the bureaucratic haze

Decodes of the language used in the modern political battlefield

Thought-provoking, narrative-challenging content that cuts through

An unapologetically Australian voice grounded in sovereignty, reason, and common sense

It’s not about Left or Right — it’s about the truth. Even when it’s uncomfortable. Especially then.

So if you’re still committed to thinking freely — or just starting to remember how — stay tuned.

Signal restored. Welcome aboard.

About the author

I’m Darren Kelly — Australian, independent, and persistent. For years I’ve contributed commentary to regional newspapers, usually with one eye on the cultural decay and the other on the bureaucratic creep behind it.

Ground Control is my effort to bring those ideas to a wider audience — uncensored, unfiltered, and unapologetically grounded.

Still flying. Still watching.

Disclaimer:

All views expressed are the personal views of Darren Kelly. They are independent of any official role or organisation and reflect an ongoing commitment to open discussion and democratic integrity.