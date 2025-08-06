Ground Control

Ground Control

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Neugebauer's avatar
Mark Neugebauer
7h

Well done, Darren, for throwing your hat in the ring to run for council to affect change.

Wishing you all the best. 💪

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Darren Kelly
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture