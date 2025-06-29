Sunday Mail coverage - 29th June 2025

It’s worth noting the Advertiser fails to ask any hard questions or offer any insight into whether the action is likely to be effective. Instead, we’re left with another round of sympathetic reporting and a vague promise of an inquiry — one conveniently contingent on funding from the Local Government Association itself.

Ms Bonaros said the inquiry was contingent on it being funded by the Local Government Association of SA, but the parliament now had an "expectation" it would happen.

Yes, the Local Government Association investigating its own based on a parliamentary expectation — you can already tell how far this inquiry will get.

LGA SA president Heather Holmes-Ross said they expected to meet with the commissioner in the coming weeks to discuss the cost, scope and length of an inquiry.

Yeah, let’s get those wheels of bureaucracy turning — but don’t move too fast.

No doubt the LGA will milk the state government for every dollar and delay it can. Expect drawn-out discussions, scope creep, and findings released too late to matter or make any real difference.

My prediction on final result: half baked, indeterminate, heavily redacted, and ultimately meaningless — a limited hangout, made to look like reform where nothing will ultimately change.

Nothing to see here — just the machinery of government protecting its own.

Apologies for the cynical Sunday rant — Darren

Disclaimer:

All views expressed are the personal views of Darren Kelly. They are independent of any official role or organisation and reflect an ongoing commitment to open discussion and democratic integrity.