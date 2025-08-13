Concerned about your Council?

I’m standing for Councillor in the South Ward.

My platform:

👉 Focus on the essentials: roads, rubbish, and core services.

👉 Challenging unnecessary spending to keep rates down.

👉 Addressing traffic and parking issues in Hahndorf and across Mount Barker.

👉 Advocating for infrastructure improvements in the entire district of Mount Barker.

👉 Plain speaking, practical thinking, real engagement, and strong local advocacy.

👉 Restoring transparency and common sense in decision-making.

👉 Preserving the unique character of our townships — particularly Hahndorf.

Vote [ 1 ] Darren Kelly

Local representation that makes sense.

Hahndorf has been my home for over 20 years. I’ve raised a family here, run a business from the main street, and have spoken up more than a few times when things haven’t made sense.

The honest truth is, I never pictured myself doing this. But like many, I think there’s room for improvement — especially on the things that really matter to the community.

If you want genuine local representation with no political agendas, I’d very much appreciate your support.