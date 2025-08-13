Darren Kelly: Candidate for Councillor
Mount Barker District Council Supplementary Election: Sep'25
Concerned about your Council?
I’m standing for Councillor in the South Ward.
My platform:
👉 Focus on the essentials: roads, rubbish, and core services.
👉 Challenging unnecessary spending to keep rates down.
👉 Addressing traffic and parking issues in Hahndorf and across Mount Barker.
👉 Advocating for infrastructure improvements in the entire district of Mount Barker.
👉 Plain speaking, practical thinking, real engagement, and strong local advocacy.
👉 Restoring transparency and common sense in decision-making.
👉 Preserving the unique character of our townships — particularly Hahndorf.
Vote [ 1 ] Darren Kelly
Local representation that makes sense.
Hahndorf has been my home for over 20 years. I’ve raised a family here, run a business from the main street, and have spoken up more than a few times when things haven’t made sense.
The honest truth is, I never pictured myself doing this. But like many, I think there’s room for improvement — especially on the things that really matter to the community.
If you want genuine local representation with no political agendas, I’d very much appreciate your support.