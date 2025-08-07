Supplementary elections for various Councillors across the Hills are now underway.

I’m unable to provide a run-down on every candidate, however I’ve highlighted a couple that — from what I can tell — seem to hold similar values to my own.

That includes things like personal responsibility, transparency, fiscal discipline, and a preference for practical outcomes over ideology.

If you also care about these things, you might want to take a closer look at:

Mark Cuthbertson in Ranges Ward

Martin Bray and Richard Gladigau in Valleys Ward

And yes, me — in South Ward (though I’ll admit I’m slightly biased)

The Candidates

Adelaide Hills Council - Ranges Ward Councillor Candidates

WOOLCOCK, Lisa Clare

McDONNELL, Georgia

TRANTER, Jenn

CUTHBERTSON, Mark ✅

SADLER, James Grant

De’ATH, James

Adelaide Hills Council - Valleys Ward Councillors Candidates (2)

ROBERTS, Scott

GLADIGAU, Richard ✅

PENNO, Mell

TRESCOWTHICK, Alex

STEINBECK, Matthew

BRAY, Martin ✅

Mount Barker District Council – South Ward Councillor

ATKINSON, Diane

FORDHAM, Anne Elizabeth

KELLY, Darren ✅

Ward Maps

Authorised by Darren Kelly, Hahndorf SA 5245.

(As required under Section 27(1a) of the Local Government (Elections) Act 1999)

Sample Ballot Papers

Ballot layout matters — here’s how the names will appear when your papers arrive.