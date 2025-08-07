Council Elections across the Hills
Get to know the candidates
Supplementary elections for various Councillors across the Hills are now underway.
I’m unable to provide a run-down on every candidate, however I’ve highlighted a couple that — from what I can tell — seem to hold similar values to my own.
That includes things like personal responsibility, transparency, fiscal discipline, and a preference for practical outcomes over ideology.
If you also care about these things, you might want to take a closer look at:
Mark Cuthbertson in Ranges Ward
Martin Bray and Richard Gladigau in Valleys Ward
And yes, me — in South Ward (though I’ll admit I’m slightly biased)
The Candidates
Adelaide Hills Council - Ranges Ward Councillor Candidates
WOOLCOCK, Lisa Clare
McDONNELL, Georgia
TRANTER, Jenn
CUTHBERTSON, Mark ✅
SADLER, James Grant
De’ATH, James
Adelaide Hills Council - Valleys Ward Councillors Candidates (2)
ROBERTS, Scott
GLADIGAU, Richard ✅
PENNO, Mell
TRESCOWTHICK, Alex
STEINBECK, Matthew
BRAY, Martin ✅
Mount Barker District Council – South Ward Councillor
ATKINSON, Diane
FORDHAM, Anne Elizabeth
KELLY, Darren ✅
Ward Maps
Authorised by Darren Kelly, Hahndorf SA 5245.
(As required under Section 27(1a) of the Local Government (Elections) Act 1999)
Sample Ballot Papers
Ballot layout matters — here’s how the names will appear when your papers arrive.